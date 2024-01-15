Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $187.00 price target on the stock.

VC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Visteon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Visteon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays raised Visteon from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Visteon from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.87.

Get Visteon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VC

Visteon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $114.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Visteon has a 1-year low of $108.65 and a 1-year high of $171.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.05 and its 200-day moving average is $132.88.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.49. Visteon had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visteon will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Visteon by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,222,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visteon by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 359,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,629,000 after buying an additional 98,850 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

About Visteon

(Get Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.