RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Reaches $42,261.59 on Top Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 15th. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $135.31 million and $178,113.34 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $42,261.59 or 0.99713466 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,383.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.81 or 0.00164703 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.38 or 0.00588400 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00061850 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009411 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.45 or 0.00366764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.00198528 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000569 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,202 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,201.71325834 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 42,542.25696858 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $114,225.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

