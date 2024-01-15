Rublix Price Reaches $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (RBLX)

Rublix (RBLX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, Rublix has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Rublix token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Rublix has a total market cap of $62,985.10 and $138.57 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rublix Token Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 tokens. Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io. The Reddit community for Rublix is https://reddit.com/r/rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rublix’s official website is rublix.io. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @rublixdev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rublix Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rublix (RBLX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rublix has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,745,871.35607361 in circulation. The last known price of Rublix is 0.00304597 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $137.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rublix.io/.”

