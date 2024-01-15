Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Given New $6.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.14. Rush Street Interactive has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $5.48.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $169.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

In other news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 15,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $58,866.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 434,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,003.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 356,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 68,255 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 309,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 246,189 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

