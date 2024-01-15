Ryder System (NYSE:R) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on R. Vertical Research downgraded Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens lowered their target price on Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wolfe Research cut Ryder System from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ryder System from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.33.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $110.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.83. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $119.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $686,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,987.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $1,065,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,571,964.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $686,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,987.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,387 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 117.8% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,383,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,289,000 after purchasing an additional 24,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 44.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

