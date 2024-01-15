Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 946,342 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,916 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.2% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $191,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.36.

Salesforce stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $271.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,847,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,354,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $263.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.40, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.16 and a twelve month high of $275.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $3,963,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,836,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,068,503.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,078,833 shares of company stock valued at $265,162,021 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

