Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 354.8% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total value of $2,538,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,193,919.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,078,833 shares of company stock worth $265,162,021. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.36.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $271.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,847,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,354,489. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.16 and a twelve month high of $275.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

