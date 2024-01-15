San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Shares Down 15%

Shares of San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report) dropped 15% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 128,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 70,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

San Lorenzo Gold Stock Down 15.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$6.10 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10.

San Lorenzo Gold Company Profile

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.

