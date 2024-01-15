SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Shares Purchased by Deuterium Capital Management LLC

Deuterium Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 28,086 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the third quarter valued at $948,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the third quarter valued at $456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 19.7% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy Price Performance

SD stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.67. 267,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,178. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.02 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.13.

SandRidge Energy Announces Dividend

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 96.17%. The firm had revenue of $38.15 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. SandRidge Energy’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SandRidge Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

