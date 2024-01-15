Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $10,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 371.1% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 624.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FNDE stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.53. 982,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,100. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average of $26.58. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $28.37. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

