Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $19,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 67.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,364,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.39. The company had a trading volume of 390,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,133. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.60.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

