Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.58. 745,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,644. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.16.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

