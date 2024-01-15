Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.58. The company had a trading volume of 745,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,644. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.16. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

