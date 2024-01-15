Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after acquiring an additional 835,230,030 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,061 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,880,000 after acquiring an additional 707,740 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,492,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,048,000 after acquiring an additional 381,041 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,148,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,990,000 after acquiring an additional 90,448 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $83.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.76. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.99 and a 52 week high of $84.08. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

