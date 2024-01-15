Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Alaska Wealth Advisors

Alaska Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after buying an additional 45,394,219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after buying an additional 968,088 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,584,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,313,000 after buying an additional 601,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 108.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 723,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,628,000 after buying an additional 377,147 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $55.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.57 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.12.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

