Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,417,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.27. 3,596,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,254,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.84. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

