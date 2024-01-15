Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Eley Financial Management Inc

Eley Financial Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after purchasing an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,229,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,975,000 after purchasing an additional 507,613 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,660,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,342,000 after purchasing an additional 452,230 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,562,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,245,000 after purchasing an additional 131,348 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.68. The stock had a trading volume of 851,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,011. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.28. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

