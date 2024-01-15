Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $58.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.57. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.71.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.06. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 421.70%. The firm had revenue of $374.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $119,622.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $3,385,859.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,726.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $119,622.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at $978,136.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,894 shares of company stock worth $6,354,208. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,946.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.