Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Short Interest Update

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Seaboard Trading Up 1.6 %

Seaboard stock traded up $58.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3,630.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122. Seaboard has a 1 year low of $3,402.38 and a 1 year high of $4,080.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,816.59.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $108.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seaboard

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seaboard during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 100.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seaboard by 66.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Seaboard by 233.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Seaboard in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.