Seele-N (SEELE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $112.38

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $508,300.92 and approximately $112.38 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00018472 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.60 or 0.00284908 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,994.58 or 0.99911661 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011559 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00009828 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004520 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

SEELE is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002148 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.