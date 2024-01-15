Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the December 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Sega Sammy Price Performance

SGAMY stock opened at $3.73 on Monday. Sega Sammy has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40.

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $782.82 million for the quarter.

About Sega Sammy

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment content, and resort businesses. The company operates through Entertainment Contents, Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, and Resort segments. It develops Pachislot machines and provides machines for the pachinko business; offers entertainment-related content and services, including consumer and arcade games, toys, and animation, as well as develops and sells amusement machines and animated films; and develops and operates hotels, entertainment and commercial facilities, and casinos.

