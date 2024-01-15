Semus Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CGGR opened at $28.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $28.52.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

