Semus Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 102,675.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,860,147,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,642,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,338,022 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,385,000 after buying an additional 39,289,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $2,736,293,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $740,061,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MRK opened at $118.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.66 and a 200-day moving average of $106.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.61 billion, a PE ratio of 65.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.36 and a 52 week high of $119.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.11%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.