Semus Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $50.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $50.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.392 dividend. This represents a $4.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

