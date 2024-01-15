Semus Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.

JMST stock opened at $50.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.57.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

