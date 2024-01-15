Semus Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 186 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,777,000 after buying an additional 340,954 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,315,000 after buying an additional 318,692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 435,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,551,000 after buying an additional 39,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,036,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VGT opened at $481.68 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $327.64 and a 1 year high of $487.84. The stock has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $466.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.15.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.