Semus Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 205 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,330 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 0.8% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.67.

Shares of NFLX opened at $492.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $470.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.70. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $503.41. The stock has a market cap of $215.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

