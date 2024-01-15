Semus Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,022 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

QUAL opened at $148.38 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.