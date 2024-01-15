Semus Wealth Partners LLC Sells 42 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4,186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,887,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,125 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.21.

In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $25,724,422. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $596.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $271.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $599.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $552.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

