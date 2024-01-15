SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.44.

Shares of S opened at $25.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 0.71. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $27.97.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $688,077.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 457,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,720,751.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $688,077.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,720,751.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $1,249,015.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 807,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,291,929.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,135,243 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,437 over the last 90 days. 5.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 57.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 143.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

