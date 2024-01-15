Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Acquired by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 282.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Service Co. International by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 52.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 227.3% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $6,859,462.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $58,533,715.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $6,859,462.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $58,533,715.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 34,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $2,103,851.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $58,668,452.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,809 shares of company stock worth $9,919,708 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SCI shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Service Co. International Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE SCI traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.23. 1,024,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,089. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $74.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.48%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

