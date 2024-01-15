SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Lifted to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SGSOY. Stifel Nicolaus cut SGS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on SGS in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold.

SGSOY opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.76. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Knowledge.

