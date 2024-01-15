SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Lifted to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SGSOY. Stifel Nicolaus cut SGS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on SGS in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold.
SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Knowledge.
