Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Short Interest Update

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the December 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

SHERF stock opened at $0.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. Sherritt International has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

