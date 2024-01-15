Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Short Interest Update

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the December 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Sherritt International Price Performance
SHERF stock opened at $0.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. Sherritt International has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.
About Sherritt International
