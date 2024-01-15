Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Short Interest Update

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,900 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the December 15th total of 293,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,679.0 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGIOF opened at $46.21 on Monday. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average of $44.13.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

