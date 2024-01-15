Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Short Interest Update

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,900 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the December 15th total of 293,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,679.0 days.
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SGIOF opened at $46.21 on Monday. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average of $44.13.
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shionogi & Co., Ltd.
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Salesforce just flashed a big bright buy signal
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 retailers to compound your wealth this cycle
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Insidertrades.com uncovers the hottest insider activity from 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.