Short Interest in Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Drops By 18.8%

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.

Shares of Aisin stock remained flat at $35.42 on Monday. 8 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.79. Aisin has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $38.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter. Aisin had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Aisin will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

