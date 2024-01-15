Short Interest in Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF) Increases By 22.9%

Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the December 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.6 days.
ALD Price Performance
Shares of ALLDF remained flat at $6.45 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88. ALD has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $9.05.
ALD Company Profile
