Short Interest in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Grows By 16.9%

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the December 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 712,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANNX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Annexon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annexon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Get Annexon alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ANNX

Annexon Price Performance

Shares of Annexon stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.20. 955,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,644. Annexon has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $7.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. Equities research analysts expect that Annexon will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Muneer A. Satter purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,406,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,329,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Annexon news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $94,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Muneer A. Satter bought 350,000 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,406,024 shares in the company, valued at $21,329,349.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Annexon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Annexon by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Annexon by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,894,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 144,639 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Annexon by 26.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Annexon by 33.2% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 224,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annexon during the third quarter worth about $2,306,000.

About Annexon

(Get Free Report)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.