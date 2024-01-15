Short Interest in Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Declines By 36.7%

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,983,200 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the December 15th total of 4,711,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,514,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Argonaut Gold Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of ARNGF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.32. 522,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,467. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39. Argonaut Gold has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.57.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

