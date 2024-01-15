Short Interest in Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Expands By 12.5%

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,647,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 4,129,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 108.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

OTCMKTS ATZAF traded up $2.31 on Monday, reaching $26.14. The stock had a trading volume of 107,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,167. Aritzia has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.83.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

