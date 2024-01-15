Short Interest in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Declines By 40.0%

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $28,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARTW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,389. The company has a market cap of $10.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.38. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $3.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

