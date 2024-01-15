Short Interest in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expands By 9.4%

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the December 15th total of 4,340,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 778,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Arvinas from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Arvinas from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Arvinas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Arvinas Price Performance
ARVN stock opened at $38.72 on Monday. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $42.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.25.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Arvinas Company Profile
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.
