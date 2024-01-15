Short Interest in ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Decreases By 36.5%

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the December 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

ASMPT Stock Performance

Shares of ASMPT stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,400. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.60. ASMPT has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $32.42.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, and laser grooving and dicing.

