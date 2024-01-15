Short Interest in ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Decreases By 36.5%

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the December 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
ASMPT Stock Performance
Shares of ASMPT stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,400. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.60. ASMPT has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $32.42.
About ASMPT
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ASMPT
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Lucid a high risk EV penny stock
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Lululemon stock falls on raised guidance
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Salesforce just flashed a big bright buy signal
Receive News & Ratings for ASMPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASMPT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.