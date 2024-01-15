Short Interest in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Expands By 7.1%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 3,520,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 413,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AVIR traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,311. The company has a market capitalization of $297.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.14. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVIR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,871,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,789,000 after purchasing an additional 463,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,155,000 after purchasing an additional 403,971 shares during the period. BML Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,761 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $14,812,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after buying an additional 91,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase III SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

