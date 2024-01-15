Short Interest in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Expands By 7.1%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 3,520,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 413,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of AVIR traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,311. The company has a market capitalization of $297.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.14. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23.
Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase III SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Atea Pharmaceuticals
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Lucid a high risk EV penny stock
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Lululemon stock falls on raised guidance
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Salesforce just flashed a big bright buy signal
Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.