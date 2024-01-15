Short Interest in Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Expands By 26.6%

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the December 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.4 days.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Up 4.4 %

OTCMKTS BADFF traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.34. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.39. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $31.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

Further Reading

