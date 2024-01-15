Short Interest in boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Declines By 36.8%

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,117,100 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the December 15th total of 1,768,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 68.1 days.

boohoo group Stock Performance

BHHOF remained flat at $0.47 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 70,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,000. boohoo group has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

