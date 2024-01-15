Short Interest in boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Declines By 36.8%

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,117,100 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the December 15th total of 1,768,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 68.1 days.
boohoo group Stock Performance
BHHOF remained flat at $0.47 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 70,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,000. boohoo group has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46.
boohoo group Company Profile
