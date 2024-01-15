Short Interest in Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM) Expands By 7.4%

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 697,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 648,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.5 days.

Brookfield Property Preferred Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Brookfield Property Preferred stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,044. Brookfield Property Preferred has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $19.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97.

Brookfield Property Preferred Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.11%.

About Brookfield Property Preferred

Brookfield Property Partners LP invests in real estate. The Company owns, operates and invests in commercial properties. Brookfield Property Partners focuses on properties located in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil.

