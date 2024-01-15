Short Interest in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Rises By 43.3%

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the December 15th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Price Performance

CSQ stock opened at $15.10 on Monday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth about $4,159,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,423,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,745,000 after buying an additional 240,057 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 115.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 159,803 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth about $2,121,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,767,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,560,000 after purchasing an additional 143,613 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

