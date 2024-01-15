Short Interest in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Rises By 43.3%

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the December 15th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Price Performance
CSQ stock opened at $15.10 on Monday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 stocks to keep in mind as a Red Sea conflict emerges
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- These 4 factors driving growth of young fintech stock Tradeweb
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Intel, Mobileye, Microchip see slowdown in automotive chip orders
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.