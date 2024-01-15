Short Interest in CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF) Grows By 16.0%

CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of CellaVision AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLVSF remained flat at $16.72 during trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.00. CellaVision AB has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $16.72.

CellaVision AB (publ) develops and sells digital solutions for blood and body fluids analysis in Sweden and internationally. The company provides CellaVision DM1200 and CellaVision DM9600, which automatically capture digital images of cells from blood smears and body fluid preparations; CellaVision DC-1, an analyzer to enable low-volume hematology labs to implement CellaVisions digital methodology for performing blood cell; and DIFF-Line that automates and digitizes the process of analyzing peripheral blood smears.

