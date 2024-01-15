Short Interest in Central Pattana Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPNNF) Declines By 18.5%

Central Pattana Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPNNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 510,600 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 626,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Central Pattana Public Price Performance

CPNNF remained flat at C$1.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.85. Central Pattana Public has a 52-week low of C$1.80 and a 52-week high of C$1.80.

Get Central Pattana Public alerts:

Central Pattana Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Central Pattana Public Company Limited invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in Thailand. It develops and rents shopping centers, office buildings, condominiums, and residential buildings; offers property management consulting and corporate services; and sells land, houses, and condominium units.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pattana Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pattana Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.