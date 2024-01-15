Short Interest in Central Pattana Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPNNF) Declines By 18.5%

Central Pattana Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPNNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 510,600 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 626,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Central Pattana Public Price Performance
CPNNF remained flat at C$1.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.85. Central Pattana Public has a 52-week low of C$1.80 and a 52-week high of C$1.80.
Central Pattana Public Company Profile
