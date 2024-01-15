Short Interest in Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Declines By 25.0%

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Centrica from GBX 170 ($2.17) to GBX 190 ($2.42) in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Centrica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.
Centrica Stock Up 1.0 %
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
