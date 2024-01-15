Short Interest in Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Declines By 25.0%

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Centrica from GBX 170 ($2.17) to GBX 190 ($2.42) in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Centrica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Centrica Stock Up 1.0 %

Centrica Company Profile

CPYYY traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.89. 5,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,989. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43. Centrica has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

